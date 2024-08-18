Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
CO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
About Global Cord Blood
