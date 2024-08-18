Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

