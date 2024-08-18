Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Bank of America

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE
Global-E Online Price Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $57,816,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at $25,071,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after buying an additional 429,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.