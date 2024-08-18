Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Announces Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.55. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

