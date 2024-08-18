Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day moving average is $192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.