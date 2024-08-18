Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE GLOB opened at $204.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50.

Several analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

