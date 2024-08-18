Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $194.37, but opened at $205.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Globant shares last traded at $201.59, with a volume of 62,045 shares traded.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Globant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant Trading Up 5.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.