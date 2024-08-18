GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,619,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,196.0 days.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.