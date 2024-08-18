GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,619,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16,196.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance
Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $31.25.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GN Store Nord A/S
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.