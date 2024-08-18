Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 16,525 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,429 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,407,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

SWN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

