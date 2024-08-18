Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 20,183 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $602.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

