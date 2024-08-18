Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $149.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

