Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

