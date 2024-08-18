Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

