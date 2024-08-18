Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8,434.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 392,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

