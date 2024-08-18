Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 644.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.