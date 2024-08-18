Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $560.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $564.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.