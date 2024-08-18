Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,114 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $6,030,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $413,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

