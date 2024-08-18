Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of F5 by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.27. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.