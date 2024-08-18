Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,113 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

