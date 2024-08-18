Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

