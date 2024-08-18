Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,134 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $239.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

