Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD opened at $15.16 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $378.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

