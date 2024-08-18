Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

BSJO opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

