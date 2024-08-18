Gradient Investments LLC Sells 10,029 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,232,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,865 shares of company stock worth $27,137,693. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOG opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.