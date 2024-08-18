Gradient Investments LLC Sells 18,169 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000.

BSCO stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

