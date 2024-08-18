Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,422 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,211,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

