Gradient Investments LLC Sells 846 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $167.69 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

