Gradient Investments LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $50.90 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.
About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
