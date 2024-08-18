Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $139.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average is $138.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

