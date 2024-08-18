Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gravity Price Performance

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47. Gravity has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gravity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Gravity by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

