Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.16. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.67 million, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

