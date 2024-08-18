Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 289,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 209,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

