Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading Down 8%

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 145,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 140,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Hardide Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Hardide Company Profile
Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.
