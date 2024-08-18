Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 216.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,155 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 780.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

