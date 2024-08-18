Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

HWBK stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 million, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

