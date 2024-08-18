HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URG. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

