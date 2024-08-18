Head-To-Head Analysis: Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Pixie Dust Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pixie Dust Technologies and QT Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 327.05%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and QT Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $991.78 million 0.02 -$14.45 million N/A N/A QT Imaging $3.07 million 3.55 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

QT Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75%

About Pixie Dust Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.