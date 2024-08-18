Head-To-Head Contrast: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) vs. Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $233.14 million 4.86 $102.41 million $20.92 10.61 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.17 million 1.35 -$4.57 million ($1.84) -6.66

This table compares Alexander’s and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 45.97% 43.56% 7.62% Medalist Diversified REIT -19.20% -21.37% -4.03%

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alexander’s pays out 86.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexander’s currently has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.67%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

