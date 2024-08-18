Head to Head Review: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) versus NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Annaly Capital Management pays out -268.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management -$316.59 million -31.79 -$1.64 billion ($0.97) -20.73 NexPoint Residential Trust $270.55 million 4.27 $44.26 million $2.83 15.89

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -12.02% 15.24% 1.60% NexPoint Residential Trust 32.93% 17.69% 4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Annaly Capital Management and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 6 0 2.75 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $43.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Annaly Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

