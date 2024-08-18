Head-To-Head Review: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NSTS Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70% Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $5.70 million 9.36 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -11.41 Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayne Savings Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.