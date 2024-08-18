Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.98

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.98 ($2.14) and traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.84). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 74,343 shares.

Headlam Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £118.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,465.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

