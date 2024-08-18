Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Up 0.3%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.52. 8,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 79,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

