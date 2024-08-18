Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.28 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $49.11 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.51447833 USD and is up 15.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,802,523.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

