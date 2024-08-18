HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $170,155.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,963.05 or 0.99992110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048116 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $173,142.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

