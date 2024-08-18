Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $25.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 77.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

