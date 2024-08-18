Hiscox (LON:HSX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.75

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.75 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 1,193 ($15.23), with a volume of 3339322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207 ($15.41).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($16.28) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.32) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235 ($15.77).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,187.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 1,863.35%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

