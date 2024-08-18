Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hitek Global Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HKIT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Hitek Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
