Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hitek Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HKIT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Hitek Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

