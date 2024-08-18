Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $363.57 and last traded at $360.69. Approximately 891,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,418,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

