Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.32 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00013093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00071713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00037347 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,333,369 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

