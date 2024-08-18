Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $55.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,365 shares of company stock valued at $22,936,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

