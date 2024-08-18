Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.33. Humacyte shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 412,008 shares trading hands.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,628,820 shares of company stock worth $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Humacyte by 32.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233,422 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

